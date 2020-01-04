WHAT DO YOU WANT?

What do you want? This was the question Jesus asked the two disciples of John the Baptist who followed Him after their master indicated to them that Jesus was the Lamb of God. Today, we too have chosen to follow Jesus. We have been baptized. But what is the reason for us becoming Catholics? What do we expect out of our faith in Christ? What do we hope Jesus would do for us? What do we want of Jesus and from Jesus? We can be sure that we do not follow Jesus for no reason. There is always a motive in choosing our faith.

The truth is that we are all seeking for something that can fulfill us in life. We are seeking for real happiness and fullness of life. But what is happiness? For many of us, when we come to Jesus, we ask from Him mainly assistance for material favours, such as financial help, success in our career, prosperity, physical health and then good relationships with their loved ones, at home and in our place of work and society. Most of the time, the focus is about oneself, one’s needs and one’s well-being. This is also perhaps our thinking as well when helping the poor and the disadvantaged in society. We think that if we can satisfy their basic needs in life, they will be satisfied and happy. So our focus is just fundamentally that, to raise funds for our operations, which is to provide them the material needs and services they need to get on in life. We think that just by feeding their stomachs and giving them what they need, they will be happy in life. This is not true.

Even if these needs were fulfilled, in themselves alone, they cannot give us happiness. There is something more. No matter how much we can give to the poor, it will never be enough! How can it ever be enough when even we who have plenty do not feel that we have enough? Indeed, even the rich feel that they are poor because they desire more. That is why we are always working so hard to make more money, to grow our businesses and to get promoted. Look at our children. They are well provided for and they have the best of this world. Yet our affluent children do not seem to be happy at all compared with the children in the third world where they have little, yet they seem so contented.

It is significant that the disciples’ response to the Lord’s question, “What do you want?” was, “where do you live?” They were not seeking for things, for glory, for power, for wealth. They were seeking for God, for a relationship. They were seeking for a person rather than for the temporal things of this life that cannot last. And so the Lord invited them to spend time with Him. “‘Come and see,’ he replied; so, they went and saw where he lived, and stayed with him the rest of that day. It was about the tenth hour.” It must have been a remarkable and memorable day with the Lord, watching Him – how He lived, how He conducted Himself, how He related with people. Through relating with the Lord and observing Him, they came to conclude that Jesus was indeed the Messiah, the Lamb of God.

When there is love and genuine relationship, we will find contentment and happiness. It is the lack of human relationships that makes life meaningless and empty. When life is all about work, making money, pursuing one’s ambition, success, life is empty. Happiness in life is all about meaningful relationships, intimacy and being of value to each other in our own ways, regardless of the state we are in. This explains why many do not find happiness in life simply because they are absorbed in themselves, in their ambition, in their career, in their pleasures and even in their loved ones. We must reach beyond ourselves, our family circle to the world, especially those who are seeking for meaning, purpose or material help in order to find real happiness. We are created for one another. We are brothers and sisters in the Lord.

But we need more than human relationship to find happiness. We also need to have a relationship with God. Human development must always be integral. We need to grow affectively, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. Indeed, whilst working for the Lord in helping the poor and the needy, we must never forget that more than just feeding them, helping them financially or raising their standard of living, what is critical is to lead them to the Lord. Coming to know the Lord is the key to contentment and true happiness. St Paul himself shared, “I have learned to be content with whatever I have. I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Phil 4:12f) Contentment comes not from being given all that we need, or all that we want but when we are in relationship with God. It was St Paul’s personal relationship with the Lord that made him feel secure in whichever situation he was in. He was contented with whatever he was given.

In the final analysis, what people need most is God. What is the basis of our contentment if not our faith and love for God, and our solidarity with our brothers and sisters in suffering and in poverty? So it is not true that material satisfaction is enough to help them reclaim their identity but relationship with God and with their fellowmen. When they find God, it takes them very little to be happy and contented. When they lack God in their lives, even the world’s resources cannot satisfy anyone.

Our task is to reveal the face of God to those whom we serve and meet each day. Whilst we are in the midst of the celebration of Christmas, we must allow God to take flesh in us just as God took flesh in Jesus. We must not forget that in reaching out and serving these people, the inter-personal dimension of our service is as important as the help that is rendered. It is not just feeding the poor or assisting those who are in special need but making them feel loved, cared for, and recognize their dignity as God’s children. In this way, those who see our love in action can see “the salvation of our God.” It is the personal touch, our smile, our encouraging words, our love, our kindness, our compassion and understanding that will help them to feel that they are loved and recover their dignity as God’s children.

To celebrate the birth of Christ is to celebrate His birth in our hearts, which makes us children of God. This is the context of the first letter of St John. “See what love the Father has given us that we should be called children of God; and that is what we are.” (1 Jn 3:1) To be God’s children is ultimately our calling and this is the same motivation for us to serve the needy because we are all God’s children. Unless we love our brothers and sisters, we cannot claim that we know God. St John wrote, “No one who has been begotten by God sins; because God’s seed remains inside him, he cannot sin when he has been begotten by God. In this way we distinguish the children of God from the children of the devil.” We are called to be like Christ so that we can be worthy to be called God’s children. “All who have this hope in him purify themselves, just as he is pure.” (1 Jn 3:3) St John made it clear, “anybody not living a holy life and not loving his brother is no child of God’s.” We are called to live a life of grace expressed in our love for our brothers and sisters. This is what holiness of life entails.

Hence, it is important to remind ourselves that the disciples did not merely follow the Lord but lived with Him, and shared in His life. This is the difference between our baptized Catholics and the disciples. We just want to be known as Jesus’ disciples but we are not keen to spend time with Him, in prayer, in intimacy and in formation. We just want to work and work, often not working so much for God but simply to kill time or to feel good about ourselves. This is the greatest temptation for those involved in humanitarian work because such work has no end. The demands are many. Hardly do we allow ourselves to take off from our work, even church work, not just secular work, to spend time with the Lord in prayer or in retreat. “Come and See” is what the Lord is asking of us. We need to fall in love with Jesus so that His Spirit living in us will give us the inner peace and joy to reach out to others.