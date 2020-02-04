THE HEART IS THE LOGIC OF LOVE

Those of us who do not have children of our own will find it difficult to comprehend the logic of parents towards their children. This is because the only logic of parents is the logic of the heart, the logic of fatherly and motherly love. If a child is abusive, violent and naughty, and if you ask anyone but the parents, they will suggest that he or she be disciplined. If the child grows up and becomes a an ingrate, a gangster, a criminal, any reasonable person in the name of justice would demand that such a man be punished and given his just desserts. Indeed, I have come across many young men and women who are abusive towards their parents, some not just emotionally abusive but physically as well, and yet their parents would not take action against them. They continue to support them financially, be at their beck and call and take care of their needs and well-being. Such is the love of parents for their children.

Fatherly and motherly love defeat all logic and human justice. That is why justice is only meted out to those whom we do not love or with whom we have severed relationships. Very few of us would act the way the legendary Justice Bao conducted himself in the matter of justice. He was justice personified. No matter who was implicated in a crime, Justice Bao would deal out punishment as the person deserved, regardless whether the person was related to him or some high ranking official, or even the emperor. Most of us would go the length to protect our loved ones even if they have committed a crime. If you were a judge and your son committed a crime, you would try all ways and means within the law (hopefully) to mitigate your son’s crime.

Love is always biased, more so if it is the love of a parent for his or her child because the child is his/her own flesh and blood. It is extremely difficult for a parent to abandon a child. Even God knew that when He spoke through Isaiah, “Can a woman forget her nursing child, or show no compassion for the child of her womb?” (Isa 49:15) Womb-love is even stronger than a marital relationship because both partners are different individuals, coming from different backgrounds and possibly different cultures, called to be one in mind, heart and body. Whereas in a womb-love, the child belongs to the Father and the Mother. That relationship is rooted in blood-tie and not just soul-tie. That is why it is very difficult for those of us without children of our own to understand and feel the heart of parents because we think with the head but they think with the heart. And even if we have beautiful relationships in our lives, they are different compared to the relationship between parents and their children.

Within this context, we can appreciate the reaction of King David when his son, Absalom, was killed in the thick of the uprising. Logically, Absalom deserved nothing less than death because treason was the highest crime in a country. Because of his betrayal, he could have caused many from both sides of the camp to die in the rebellion. He caused division in his country and most of all, his father, King David had to flee in shame because he did not want to cause unnecessary bloodshed. However, the opportunity came for David’s soldiers to strike when the mule that Absalom was riding went under the thick branches of an oak tree and left his head hanging between two branches. That was when Joab the military commander of David took the opportunity to throw three lances, thrusting them into Absalom’s heart. One would have thought that this was a great victory for King David as only Absalom died, saving the thousands of soldiers who would otherwise have perished in a long battle. The people and especially the soldiers of David, thought Joab did a great job and it was a huge and surprisingly easy victory. “‘Good news for my lord the king!’ cried the Cushite. ‘The Lord has vindicated your cause today by ridding you of all who rebelled against you.'”

But to the dismay of David’s men, instead of rejoicing at the death of his enemy, David’s heart was broken. He asked the Cushite, “Is all well with young Absalom?” He was not interested whether they were victorious or not, or whether they had sacrificed their lives for King David. “‘May the enemies of my lord the king,’ the Cushite answered, ‘and all who rebelled against you to your hurt, share the lot of that young man.'” Hearing these words, “The king shuddered. He went up to the room over the gate and burst into tears, and weeping said, ‘My son Absalom, my son, my son!’ Word was brought to Joab, ‘The king is now weeping and mourning for Absalom.’ And the day’s victory was turned to mourning for all the troops, because they learned that the king was grieving for his son. And the troops returned stealthily that day to the town, as troops creep back ashamed when routed in battle.” Unlike the victory of David over Goliath and the Philistines where there was great rejoicing, it was turned into a day of mourning.

Logically, if we were Joab and the soldiers, we would have been very angry and hurt at the King’s reaction. However, it appeared that their loyalty to the king at the risk of their own lives came to nothing. Instead of being grateful to them, the King was disappointed. If we were to react in that manner, it would have been understandable. This is how we feel too when we help someone using all our resources, time and energy to protect the person from his or her enemy, only to discover that the person does not value the sacrifices we have put in. So the soldiers felt betrayed by King David. David was their king but in this case, he did not act as if he was their king but only the father of Absalom.

The fatherhood of David took precedence over his office as king. How true in life. At the end of the day, it is not our office that defines us but our relationships with our spouse, children and our loved ones. Our office is something we take up for the service of the people. It is a responsibility carried out in fidelity and love. But the office does not always stay with us. The office cannot define us. We are first and foremost in relationship before we assume an office. What matters at the end of the day is not whether we are a president, minister or a CEO, but our identity is determined by our role as spouse, parent, son or daughter. It is when we are in love and in union with our spouse and our children, that we find our identity. A father cannot explain himself without a child. So, too, a child has no existence apart from his parents.

For the sake of their children, parents would do anything to protect and care for them, even if they are children with special needs, or when they misbehave, commit a crime and betray our love for them. No matter how stupid or clever they are, handsome or ugly, they are our children. There is a bond of love between parents and their children which is unbreakable, not even when they are divorced. This explains why the Jewish official was desperate and turned to our Lord for help. He was taking a big risk as he held an important office in the synagogue. But at that point of time, his office was secondary. What was more important was that his little daughter was very sick. As a parent, he could not but worry and feel for that child. So even at the risk of being ridiculed for trusting in a dubious rabbi and teacher, Jairus took the risk of believing that Jesus could heal her daughter.

In the final analysis, when there is love, there is always faith. We give up on people only because love is lacking. Those who promote euthanasia are not doing it because of love but the bankruptcy of love. The patient is treated at arm’s length because we do not have a real relationship of love with him. But when love is present, there is always hope and faith. This was the case of Jairus and also the woman suffering from hemorrhage. But they have love, they had faith that Jesus would be able to heal. Indeed, in faith the woman touched the cloak of Jesus and was healed. The Lord said, “‘My daughter, your faith has restored you to health; go in peace and be free from your complaint.” So too when all others gave up on the little girl’s recovery believing she was dead, the Lord said, “‘Little girl, I tell you to get up.’ The little girl got up at once and began to walk about, for she was twelve years old. At this they were overcome with astonishment.” Truly, love is the logic of the heart. Love is the basis of faith. Love and faith are sustained by hope. Faith and love make all things possible.

If that is how human beings love, how much greater is the love of God. That is why the justice of God is His love for us. God is the like the Prodigal Father, always forgiving and waiting to welcome us back. He does not take revenge on us. Indeed, He said, even if a mother may forget her child, “yet I will not forget you. See, I have inscribed you on the palms of my hands; your walls are continually before me.” (Isa 49:15f) God’s love for us is even greater and much more merciful than a father or a mother’s love for us. So we can feel secure in Him always, trusting in His love and mercy for us.