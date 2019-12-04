CHRIST THE HOPE OF OUR SALVATION

What the world needs most today is hope. Truly, many people live without much hope for tomorrow. They do not have a future. Some are just dragging their feet each day, going through the drudgery of life, and drifting through life. They live without purpose and without meaning. At the same time, we have to contend with life’s challenges, pain and sicknesses, division, injustices, betrayals, addictions, work and financial difficulties. Indeed, when you are left alone, because your spouse has left you and even your children, upon growing up, have abandoned you, life becomes empty and meaningless.

If we are in this situation, then the scripture readings present Jesus as our Hope. Advent is a season of Hope. We are asked to look forward to the New Year with hope and confidence. This hope is not an imaginary paradise but based on Christ who is the Hope of humanity. Indeed, He is the fulfillment of the prophecy of Isaiah who said: “That day, it will be said: See, this is our salvation; the Lord is the one in whom we hoped. We exult and we rejoice that he has saved us; for the hand of the Lord rests on this mountain.”

How is Jesus the fulfillment of the Hope of Israel and that of humanity?

Firstly, Jesus is the New Moses who will shepherd His people, the One who will ascend the Mountain of Jerusalem. St Matthew deliberately mentioned at the beginning of the gospel that when “Jesus reached the shores of the Sea of Galilee… he went up into the hills.” Going up to the hill to teach reminds us of Moses who went up to Mount Sinai to receive the Commandments from God. Jesus is the teacher of the New Covenant, just as Moses was the teacher of the Old Covenant. That is why we sing in the responsorial psalm. “The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want. Fresh and green are the pastures where he gives me repose. Near restful waters he leads me, to revive my drooping spirit.” In fact, in the gospel, we have Jesus who sat down like a teacher and taught the crowd for three days and they listened to Him attentively, almost as if they were on a retreat with the Lord.

Secondly, Jesus is the fulfillment of the One who gives hope to us by leading us out of darkness into His wonderful light. To underscore this as well, St Matthew began by saying that He “reached the shores of the Sea of Galilee.” This is a reference to his earlier citation in Mt 4:15f from the prophet Isaiah 9:1f who said, “The land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, toward the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles – the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” Again the responsorial psalm reiterates this message when it says, “He guides me along the right path; he is true to his name. If I should walk in the valley of darkness no evil would I fear. You are there with your crook and your staff; with these you give me comfort.”

Thirdly, not only is Jesus our shepherd who gives us hope, but He fulfills our hopes. We read in the gospel how in His compassion, like a shepherd for His sheep, He healed all those who were sick, crippled in life, blind, whether physically or spiritually, possessed and wounded. St Matthew noted, “large crowds came to him bringing the lame, the crippled, the blind, the dumb and many others; these they put down at his feet, and he cured them. The crowds were astonished to see the dumb speaking, the crippled whole again, the lame walking and the blind with their sight, and they praised the God of Israel.” He is our healer.

Fourthly, as the hope of humanity, He fulfills our hunger. The prophet Isaiah says, “On this mountain, the Lord of hosts will prepare for all peoples a banquet of rich food, a banquet of fine wine, of food rich and juicy, of wine strained wines.” This prophecy is fulfilled in Christ when we read in the gospel how He multiplied bread and fish to feed the crowd of four thousand. As if it was not marvelous enough that He could feed all with only seven loaves and a few small fish, after eating as much as they wanted, “they collected what was left of the scraps, seven baskets full.” Of course, we know that the multiplication of loaves anticipates the Eucharist, His own body and blood that He gave to us at the Last Supper. Indeed, today we still continue this feast whenever we celebrate the Eucharist, when He comes to feed us with His Word and nourish us with the Bread of Life and allow us to touch Him sacramentally in the Eucharist. That is why with the psalmist, we sing, “In the Lord’s own house shall I dwell for ever and ever. You have prepared a banquet for me in the sight of my foes. My head you have anointed with oil; my cup is overflowing.” With Jesus, our spiritual hunger is filled by His love and by His Word.

Fifthly, Jesus is the Hope of humanity because He takes away all our sins and guilt. Many of us are not able to forgive ourselves, especially for the mistakes that we have made in life. At times, we cannot forgive the mistakes of others and those who have hurt us or have been unfaithful to us. Jesus comes to assure us that our sins are forgiven. Through the sacrament of baptism, He has restored our dignity as the children of God by forgiving us our sins. As the prophet said, “The Lord God will wipe away the tears from every cheek; he will take away his peoples shame everywhere on earth, for the Lord has said so.” Even when we sin today, let us remember that no sin is too difficult for the Lord to forgive. All sins can be forgiven unless we do not want to be forgiven. The Lord does not want us to live in shame. He invites us to come and seek forgiveness and healing in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Finally, Jesus is our Hope, indeed, the last and the fullness of Hope because by His death and resurrection, He has taken away our fear of death and our attachment to this earthly life. Indeed, Isaiah had already prophesied, “On this mountain he will remove the mourning veil covering all peoples, and the shroud enwrapping all nations, he will destroy Death for ever.” As the psalmist says, “Surely goodness and kindness shall follow me all the days of my life. In the Lord’s own house shall I dwell for ever and ever. ” With Jesus, we no longer need to fear death because we will live with the Lord forever in His dwelling where there is eternal rest, peace, love and reunion with God and with our loved ones.

Having recognized that Jesus is the fulfillment of the prophecy of Isaiah, the Hope of humanity, what must we do? We must respond to His invitation to find hope. Advent therefore is an invitation to take the step of coming to Jesus to find hope in life again by connecting with Jesus. If we want to renew our hope in life and refresh ourselves, we must listen to Him attentively by praying the Word of God daily, receiving Him in Holy Communion, celebrating the Sacrament of Reconciliation for healing and reconciliation. Indeed, Jesus our Good Shepherd is full of compassion for us. He cares for us more than we think. He knows our needs as He told His disciples, “I feel sorry for all these people; they have been with me for three days now and have nothing to eat. I do not want to send them off hungry, they might collapse on the way.” He wants to strengthen us in our journey of life.

Secondly, we must also be like the disciples who supplied Jesus with the seven loaves and a few small fishes. For those who have been blessed by Him, we are called to be the channels of His hope to humanity. We are called to play our part by reaching out to others in compassion and service. We should take the initiative of reconciling with those whom we have hurt, or with those who have hurt us. We can visit our elderly who are lonely or sick. We could give encouragement to our colleagues or children or friends who need our support because they feel so alone in their struggles and pains. We can also reach out to the poor and those who are hungry and without support. Most of all, let us be a light and hope to others by enlightening them, by giving them a smile, or reaching out to them in service and love. In this way, we become the hope of Christ for others. Only then will others truly believe that Christ is the Hope of humanity because they can see that our hope in Christ has transformed us to be people of Hope as well.