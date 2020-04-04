RECONCILING THE PEOPLE OF GOD

David’s kingdom was divided after the death of Solomon. The kingdom that God wanted to establish collapsed. The Northern Kingdom of Israel fell to the Assyrians and later the Southern Kingdom of Judah to the Babylonians. They were exiled and the temple was in ruins. The people were already scattered before the kingdom fell because their leaders were corrupt. But through Ezekiel, the Lord promised that He would make them one nation again. “I am going to take the sons of Israel from the nations where they have gone. I shall gather them together from everywhere and bring them home to their own soil. I shall make them into one nation in my own land and on the mountains of Israel, and one king is to be king of them all; they will no longer form two nations, nor be two separate kingdoms.”

But they would need a new king to reunite the People of Israel. “My servant David will reign over them, one shepherd for all; they will follow my observances, respect my laws and practise them. They will live in the land that I gave my servant Jacob, the land in which your ancestors lived. They will live in it, they, their children, their children’s children, forever. I shall make a covenant of peace with them, an eternal covenant with them. I shall resettle them and increase them; I shall settle my sanctuary among them forever. I shall make my home above them; I will be their God, they shall be my people.” This New David that Ezekiel prophesied would be realized by Jesus, who would establish the New Covenant as foretold by Jeremiah. (Cf Jer 31:33-34)

Unwittingly, Caiaphas was inspired by the Holy Spirit to utter the prophetic words confirming the role of Jesus when he said, “You don’t seem to have grasped the situation at all; you fail to see that it is better for one man to die for the people, than for the whole nation to be destroyed.” And the evangelist remarked, “He did not speak in his own person, it was as high priest that he made this prophecy that Jesus was to die for the nation – and not for the nation only, but to gather together in unity the scattered children of God.” Indeed, Jesus is the One designated by God to bring unity not just to Israel but to the whole of humanity so divided by sin. St Paul remarked, “But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For he is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” Christ, therefore, reconciles us with each other and with God. Indeed, Jesus understood that it would be His death and resurrection that would reconcile the people when He said, “‘And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.’ He said this to indicate the kind of death he was to die.” (Jn 12:32)

Indeed, the death of Jesus is the key to the new reign of God on earth. By His vicarious and innocent death for us all, He will reunite all of humanity into one people. In the final analysis, the division in humanity today cannot be resolved simply through dialogue and reason alone. Only faith in God can unite us all together as one family. Secularism, agnosticism, relativism and individualism have rendered the world into a fragile fragmented humanity where no one can agree on anything. We no longer hold common values and what is right and wrong. That is why we are all dispersed. This is precisely what the devil is seeking, to divide and destroy. The works of the Evil One is to sow division, through lies, half-truths, fake news, fear, selfishness, distrust and competition. The Evil One has managed to spread the culture of division by destroying the integrity of the human person, marriage and family, narrow nationalistic trends. The Evil One has propagated the culture of death through despair, suicide, abortion, euthanasia, killing, terrorism, violence, wars and drug abuse. Indeed, the world is the most unsafe place today. Have we ever asked, what causes it?

Simply because the world has rejected Christ and the gospel of peace. Like the Jewish leaders who were not concerned about the nation but only their self-interest. Caiaphas thought that by putting Christ to death, it would ensure political peace in Israel and the survival of the nation. It is nothing but expediency. They were intent on securing their positions and status quo. They saw Jesus as a threat to their authority and they feared that the gospel that Jesus preached would unsettle the Romans and cause them to intervene. So in the name of protecting the people, he advocated the elimination of our Lord. Isn’t this the way the world works today? In the name of unity, they proclaim religions to be a threat to peace and so only secularism can promote unity, secure peace and progress. How can secularism that says that no truth can be found establish unity among all peoples? On what basis will unity and peace be found? Like Caiaphas, Jesus was but a pawn to get his agenda accomplished. Truth and morality are surrendered to expediency.

The cross of Christ will heal humanity because it shows the foolishness of the world. “For since, in the wisdom of God, the world did not know God through wisdom, God decided, through the foolishness of our proclamation, to save those who believe. For Jews demand signs and Greeks desire wisdom, but we proclaim Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles, but to those who are the called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God. For God’s foolishness is wiser than human wisdom, and God’s weakness is stronger than human strength.” (1 Cor 1:21-25)

The cross is where the blessings and graces of God flow. In the cross, we see the love of God made visible. Of course, not just in the cross alone but in His resurrection. Only in the resurrection, is the wisdom and power of God manifested. Only because of His resurrection can we see the cross as truly the love of God. Only because of the resurrection, are we able to draw strength from the cross, believing that it will not end in disgrace but grace, not death but life. Without Jesus being lifted up a second time in His glory as the resurrected Lord, the cross does not make sense. It will not provide inspiration. The cross without the resurrection would be a tragedy.

What is required of us is faith! This is what the world does not have. They think that by marginalizing religions, they can solve the world’s problems. This, too, was the irony of the Jewish leaders. Instead of being humble to admit that Jesus was the Messiah, sent by God in fulfillment of the scriptures, they condemned Him to death. They thought by destroying the temple of Jesus’ body (cf Jn 2:19-21) they would be secure. But this did not prevent the Romans from destroying their temple and their nation, nor did it prevent the disciples of Jesus from growing in number. On the contrary, the death and resurrection of our Lord was the basis of the early Christians’ proclamation. The kerygma, the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord was what brought about belief and conversion in the early Church.

Faith requires freedom just as Jesus freely gave Himself to death. We read that “from that day they were determined to kill him. So Jesus no longer went about openly among the Jews, but left the district for a town called Ephraim, in the country bordering on the desert, and stayed there with his disciples.” In the final analysis, His death would not be determined by the chief priests and the religious leaders or by the Romans. Jesus was in charge of His life. In fact, He told Pilate when He was brought before Him. “You would have no power over me unless it had been given you from above; therefore the one who handed me over to you is guilty of a greater sin.” (Jn 19:11) It was Jesus who put Pilate and the people on trial for their complicity in killing an innocent man. The gospel made it clear that Jesus did not die tragically as if it was unplanned. He told the disciples at Emmaus after His resurrection, “Everything written about me in the law of Moses, the prophets, and the psalms must be fulfilled. Thus it is written, that the Messiah is to suffer and to rise from the dead on the third day, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins is to be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.’ (Lk 24:44-47) Until then, no one could lay hands on Him.