ARE ALL GOD’S CHILDREN?

Very often, as Christians we say that we are children of God, adopted sons and daughters in Christ. By virtue of our baptism, we are made sons and daughters of God. This is what we believe. “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, in order to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as children. And because you are children, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, ‘Abba! Father!’ So you are no longer a slave but a child, and if a child then also an heir, through God.” (Gal 4:4-7) That is why we address fellow Christians as brothers and sisters in Christ. In Christ, we all share the same heavenly Father. We belong to the family of God.

What about non-Christians? Are they not also the children of God? Certainly, they are because God is the Father of all humanity. We are created in His image and likeness. To the Athenians, St Paul made it clear, “the God who made the world and everything in it, he who is Lord of heaven and earth.” (Acts 17:24) “‘In him we live and move and have our being’; as even some of your own poets have said, ‘For we too are his offspring.'” (Acts 17:28) In St Matthew’s gospel, Jesus said, “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.” (Mt 5:44f) And Jesus calls us His brothers. “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Mt 25:40) This is reiterated in the letter to the Hebrews, “For this reason Jesus is not ashamed to call them brothers and sisters, saying, ‘I will proclaim your name to my brothers and sisters, in the midst of the congregation I will praise you.'”

So what is the difference between Christians and non-Christians? The difference lies in an explicit recognition of God as our Father. If the world does not know God as Father, then although they might be children of God like us, they do not know their identity. St John says, “Think of the love that the Father has lavished on us, by letting us be called God’s children; and that is what we are. Because the world refused to acknowledge him, therefore it does not acknowledge us.” Those in the world that refuse to acknowledge God cannot explain themselves, their identity, their origin, their destination and their purpose on earth. Man cannot explain himself because we are dependent beings. Our purpose in life is linked to our origin and our destiny. Without knowing that God is our Father, our creator and our goal in life, we might be sons and daughters in His eyes but we do not recognize Him as such.

It is for this reason that God sent us His Son to reveal to us our identity, our purpose on earth and our destiny. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.” (Jn 3:16) Jesus is the revelation of the Father. “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I say to you I do not speak on my own; but the Father who dwells in me does his works.” (Jn 14:9f) Jesus said to Thomas, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you know me, you will know my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.” (Jn 14:6f)

Consequently, baptism is an explicit recognition of God as our Father and Jesus as our Saviour and brother. To be baptized in Christ means that we affirm and declare that we are children of God. As such, we too must now therefore live as God’s children and treat each other as brothers and sisters in Christ. In this sense, we say baptism makes us God’s children.

But what is it that prevents people from recognizing themselves as God’s children? It is because of sin. St John wrote, “Anyone who sins at all breaks the law, because to sin is to break the law. Now you know that he appeared in order to abolish sin, and that in him there is no sin, and anyone who sins has never seen him or known him.” When we sin, we do not live in the truth. Sin blinds us from the light of truth and love. Sin is selfishness. When we focus on ourselves alone, we do not see others as our brothers and sisters, having the same needs and struggles in life. We make our brothers and sisters out as our competitors and enemies. Because of sin, they forget their identity and calling in life. They just eat, sleep, work and enjoy life. They do not care about others. When we do not see others as our brothers and sisters, it is because God is not our heavenly Father.

Not only does sin prevent us from seeing God as our Father, it also makes us disbelieve in God. When we live only for ourselves, we become hurt because we create enemies. Others will also retaliate when we are inward-looking and self-centered. When we get hurt by our fellowmen, we begin to hate them and eventually hate God for not coming to look after us. When we are in sin, we cannot see God because our pains and wounds hide us from seeing God as He is. We feel that God is not real because we cannot experience Him in our fellowmen. We think that God does not exist because of suffering and pain, when these are brought upon ourselves because of sin and folly.

Baptism, which brings about forgiveness of sins, is the way to be reconciled with God and regain our identity as God’s children. This is what the gospel is referring to when Jesus spoke about His baptism. St John said, “Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world. This is the one I spoke of when I said: A man is coming after me who ranks before me because he existed before me. I shall not know him myself, and yet it was to reveal him to Israel that I came baptizing with water.” Jesus is the Lamb of God, that sacrificial lamb that sets us free. Through baptism, our sins are forgiven and washed away. But more than just forgiveness of our sins, we are born again in the Holy Spirit. John also declared, “I saw the Spirit coming down on him from heaven like a dove and resting on him. I did not know him myself, but he who sent me to baptize with water had said to me, ‘The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is going to baptize with the Holy Spirit.’ Yes, I have seen and I am the witness that he is the Chosen One of God.” Indeed, baptism and forgiveness of sins helps us to regain our sonship in Christ.

At our baptism, we are empowered to be God’s children. Being a Christian is more than just following Jesus but being in union with Him. St John wrote, “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him. He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God – children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” (Jn 1:9-13) When the Holy Spirit fills us, we become children of God.

The implication of our identity as God’s children is that we must now live in the light. To live in the light means to live in truth and love. St John wrote, “Surely everyone who entertains this hope must purify himself, must try to be as pure as Christ. Anyone who sins at all breaks the law, because to sin is to break the law. Now you know that he appeared in order to abolish sin, and that in him there is no sin, and anyone who sins has never seen him or known him.” When we live in sin, it means that we have not known Jesus because if we have seen Jesus, we too would desire to share in His life of truth and love. Living as a true disciple of Christ we purify ourselves and become truly the children of God. So those who are not baptized are in principle the children of God but they have not imbibed in what is given to them. Those who are baptized are aware that they are children of God but they too must purify themselves so that this identity of being God’s children is both in fact and in name.

We too must be like John the Baptist in pointing others to Jesus, the Lamb of God, so that they too can find their identity and purpose in life. “He must increase and I must decrease.” In this way, we show forth the glory of God in our lives. In this way, we too can say, “Sing a new song to the Lord for he has worked wonders. His right hand and his holy arm have brought salvation. All the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God. Shout to the Lord, all the earth, ring out your joy.”