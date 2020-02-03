NON-RETALIATION DISTINGUISHES CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP FROM SECULAR LEADERSHIP

In the political and corporate world, leadership means to win at all times and often at the expense of others. And when our opponents slander us or attack us, not only will they be met with resistance but counter-attacked with equal or more powerful vigour. We seek to kill, destroy and eliminate our enemies at all costs, even when innocent lives are lost. We just want to protect our ego and vested interests, often against the common good. Today, in the scripture readings, both David and our Lord teach us how to deal with our enemies in a more positive rather than reactive way.

Indeed, one of the most painful experiences of leadership is the betrayal of trusted friends, lieutenants and co-leaders. As leaders, we cannot do the work alone. We need to have capable and trusted people to help us manage and grow the organization. For David, it was not only his men who betrayed him. His own son, Absalom, the egotistic, power crazy and self-centered man staged a revolt against his father to claim the throne. He was manipulating the men and the inhabitants, winning them to his side. A messenger sounded out to David, “The hearts of the men of Israel are now with Absalom.” We can imagine the sadness and disappointment that David carried in his heart. Any parent will feel that way when their children are ungrateful, much less betray them. How often have we heard of children grabbing their parents’ wealth, properties and businesses, and then, after acquiring them, treat their parents shabbily, leaving them without any dignity. Some are even driven out of their children’s houses.

But King David did not retaliate. He did not take revenge. He knew if he fought with Absalom, it would cause many lives to be lost because there will be two camps fighting against each other. For the sake of protecting innocent lives, he decided to leave Jerusalem with some of his men. They fled Jerusalem to avoid bloodshed. This is so unlike many leaders in the world. They will use their men to die for their glory and self-interest in the battlefield. Indeed, after 18 years of fighting in the Afghan War, 43,000 Afghan civilians, 65,000 Afghan soldiers and policemen, and 2,300 US troops died. Do political and military leaders take this into consideration when they declare wars? They are safely at home, in their offices making decisions that affect not just the lives of people but their loved ones who are affected by their death. So, instead of seeking to protect his throne, David said to his men, “Let us be off, let us fly, or we shall never escape from Absalom. Leave as quickly as you can in case he mounts a surprise attack and worsts us and puts the city to the sword.”

On the way, David was accosted by a man of the same clan as Saul’s family. Shimei “uttered curse after curse and threw stones at David and at all King David’s officers … Be off, be off, man of blood, scoundrel! The Lord has brought on you all the blood of the House of Saul whose sovereignty you have usurped; and the Lord has transferred that same sovereignty to Absalom your son. Now your doom has overtaken you, man of blood that you are.” For insulting the King, that man deserved death. Hence, his man wanted to cut off his head but David replied, “What business is it of mine and yours, son of Zeruiah? Let him curse. If the Lord said to him, ‘Curse David,’ what right has anyone to say, ‘Why have you done this?’ David said to Abishai and all his officers, ‘Why, my own son, sprung from my body, is now seeking my life; son now how much the more this Benjaminite?” Indeed, although the man accused him wrongly for causing the death of Saul and his family, David did not take action on the curse of this man. After all, his son had done even worse things against him, seeking his life and throne, and he had not taken action against Absalom either.

Instead of getting angry at his betrayers and those who cursed him, he used that as an occasion for self-purification. Indeed, it was as if David and his men were on a penitential pilgrimage, walking along and recounting their own sins and evil they had done, rather than what their enemies were doing to them. “David then made his way up the Mount of Olives, weeping as he went, his head covered and his feet bare. And all the people with him had their heads covered and made their way up, weeping as they went.” We, too, when our enemies slander us or act unjustly towards us, we must use that occasion to reflect for ourselves in humility to see whether what our enemies said of us is true, rather than reject their criticisms or just react. But it requires great humility on the part of the leader like King David to use such rejections and false accusations as instruments for him to reflect on his other sins. Although he did not kill Saul, he did murder one of his trusted and loyal officers when he committed adultery with Bathsheba.

Most of all, King David deferred judgment to God rather than took things into his own hands. He said, “Perhaps the Lord will look on my misery and repay me with good for his curse today.” Like the psalmist he would have prayed, “How many are my foes, O Lord! How many are rising up against me! How many are saying about me: ‘There is no help for him in God.’ But you, Lord, are a shield about me, my glory, who lift up my head. I cry aloud to the Lord. He answers from his holy mountain.” David trusted in the justice of God. “I lie down to rest and I sleep. I wake, for the Lord upholds me. I will not fear even thousands of people who are ranged on every side against me. Arise, Lord; save me, my God.” Most people trust in their own understanding of justice, which is simply revenge. Indeed, David did not seek to kill Saul in spite of the many opportunities he had to rid himself of his enemy. Even for Absalom, he gave clear instructions to his men to spare Absalom in spite of this crime of treason.

This was the way Jesus dealt with the man who had an unclean spirit. He was under tremendous oppression by the evil one. This was because he was possessed by not just one unclean spirit but a legion of them. “No one could secure him anymore, even with a chain, because he had often been secured with fetters and chains but had snapped the chains and broken the fetters, and no one had the strength to control him. All night and all day, among the tombs and in the mountains, he would howl and gash himself with stones.” When Jesus commanded the unclean spirits to come out of the man, they begged the Lord, “Send us to the pigs, let us go into them. So he gave them leave. With that, the unclean spirits came out and went into the pigs, and the herd of about two thousand pigs charged down the cliff into the lake, and there they were drowned.” The Lord did not seek to destroy the unclean spirits but only intended that they leave the man. Even in dealing with unclean spirits, the Lord was merciful towards them. He left it to God to do with them as He willed.

Jesus’ non-reactive stance was again displayed when the people saw the power displayed by him, and were afraid not just of him but of their livelihood. And so “they began to implore Jesus to leave the neighbourhood.” He was not resentful simply because the people rejected Him in spite of His having performed great signs of wonder before their very eyes. He humbly left the place as requested. Jesus as a leader did not feel compelled to force people to accept Him. On the other hand, when the man who was delivered from the unclean spirit wanted to follow Jesus, the Lord said to him, “Go home to your people and tell them all that the Lord in his mercy has done for you.” Jesus did not allow him to follow Him because He needed him to stay back where he was to witness to the Lord. He would be a great apostle not by following Him like the rest but by staying in his own place to testify to the Lord. “So the man went off and proceeded to spread throughout the Decapolis all that Jesus had done for him. And everyone was amazed.”

Truly, we have much to learn from David and our Lord when it comes to leadership. We must not allow our insecurity and self-interests to take control of us and so cloud our judgement. Rather, we must exercise restraint, compassion, patience and forgiveness, leaving judgment to the Lord. God is on the side of the just and the good. Let us trust Him.