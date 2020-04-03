CONSECRATED FOR GOD’S MISSION

In the gospel, Jesus was at the Temple to celebrate the Feast of the Dedication. This feast commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 164 B.C. (cf 1 Mac 4:36-59; 2 Mac 10:1-8) After the desecration of the Temple by the Seleucid king, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, Matthias led the successful Maccabean Revolt. This feast is still celebrated today as Hanukkah, where there is the lighting of lamps. Jesus took this occasion to speak of His own consecration by the Father. He told the Jews, the Father had consecrated Him and sent Him into the world. So, too, Jeremiah the prophet in the first reading. He, too, believed that he was consecrated by God to save his people. “Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.'” (Jer 1:4f)

How do we know that we are consecrated for God’s mission? Firstly, we need to receive the inner word of God. This was the case of Jeremiah. He heard the Lord calling him in spite of his inadequacy and his youth. The Lord assured him, “Do not say, ‘I am only a boy’; for you shall go to all to whom I send you, and you shall speak whatever I command you. Do not be afraid of them, for I am with you to deliver you, says the Lord.” (Jer 1:8) “Then the Lord put out his hand and touched my mouth; and the Lord said to me, ‘Now I have put my words in your mouth. See, today I appoint you over nations and over kingdoms, to pluck up and to pull down, to destroy and to overthrow, to build and to plant.” (Jer 1:10) Our Lord received this call explicitly when He was baptized at the river Jordan. From the heavens, the Father said, “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.” (Mt 3:17) These words must be seen in reference to Isaiah with regard to the choice of the Suffering Servant. (Isa 42:1-9) Jesus in fulfilment of the Suffering Servant of Isaiah, have been chosen to be the “covenant to the people, a light to the nations, to open the eyes that are blind, to bring out the prisoners from the dungeon, from the prison those who sit in darkness.” (Isa 42:6f) His mission was spelt out citing Isaiah 61 at the beginning of His ministry. (Lk 4:18f)

We too must discern our calling in life. Have we heard that inner voice from God calling us for a particular vocation or mission, or is it our own desire and ambition? This is the first step of the discernment process. In the case of Jeremiah, he heard the call so clearly that he could not resist even if he wanted to. “O Lord, you have enticed me, and I was enticed; you have overpowered me, and you have prevailed.” (Jer 20:7) It was the same experience of St Paul when he wrote, “God, who had set me apart before I was born and called me through his grace, was pleased to reveal his Son to me, so that I might proclaim him among the Gentiles.” (Gal 1:15f) So a person who wants to know his mission in life must first receive an inner calling, a stirring of his heart, a passion and a mission to accomplish something, not for himself but for the people he is called to serve. This principle grounded the vocation of the prophets, Jesus and the apostles.

Secondly, we need the external forum to confirm what we experienced in our hearts. The Lord in today’s gospel vouched for His divine identity by referring to the testimony of the scriptures. The Jews said, “We are not stoning you for doing a good work but for blasphemy: you are only a man and you claim to be God.” He said, “Is it not written in your Law: I said, you are gods? So the Law used the word gods of those to whom the word of God was addressed, and scripture cannot be rejected.” The Lord was referring to the text from Psalm 82:6. God says, “You are gods, children of the Most High, all of you.” So calling Himself the Son of God was not something blasphemous as the sons of Israel were called gods. In citing this text, Jesus showed that He was not contradicting the scriptures. So in our discernment, we must ensure that what we do does not go against the teaching of scripture as well.

Indeed, the bible remains the reference point in our work of discernment. St Paul wrote, “All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that everyone who belongs to God may be proficient, equipped for every good work.” (2 Tim 3:16) The letter to the Hebrews says, “the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing until it divides soul from spirit, joints from marrow; it is able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart.” (Heb 4:12) And St Peter said, “So we have the prophetic message more fully confirmed. You will do well to be attentive to this as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts. First of all, you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by human will, but men and women moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” (2 Pt 1:19-21)

However, this does not mean that revelation cannot grow in understanding and perception and fulfillment. Jesus sought to fulfil the scripture texts. When God called those sons of Israel who received the Law as gods, Jesus, who is the Word of God and One who is identified with the Word, living out what He preaches, therefore is the perfection the laws. Indeed, in the gospel, the Lord said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets; I have come not to abolish but to fulfill. For truly I tell you, until heaven and earth pass away, not one letter, not one stroke of a letter, will pass from the law until all is accomplished.” (Mt 5:17) That is why Jesus is seen as the New Moses and the New Elijah in the gospel. Jesus brings the prophecies to fulfilment by His works, words and life.

But words are not sufficient to vouch for one’s divine mission or calling. We need to authenticate with works. Jesus did not simply make claims but He substantiated His claims with the works of wonder. The works that Jesus did were not simply works but they were considered the great work of God. His works were like the deeds of God, both in terms of power and graciousness. The Lord had power over nature, as seen in the calming of the storms and in the multiplication of loaves. The Lord showed His power over sickness by healing the sick, the blind, the lame and the lepers. Most of all, the Lord showed that He was the giver of life by raising Jarius’ daughter, the son of the Widow of Naim and Lazarus from the dead. But His works were more than just demonstration of His power; rather, they were acts of mercy and compassion. Hence, the Lord argued, “If I am not doing my Father’s work, there is no need to believe me, at least believe in the work I do; then you will know for sure that the Father is in me and I am in the Father.” Of course, works remain merely signs, not proof. In the final analysis, we need to respond in faith after hearing the words and seeing the signs.

So if we claim that we have a divine mission or calling to serve our people, then we need to verify by the works we do. When we truly serve the people and put their interests first before ours, then we can be more certain that we are called. But if it is a question of serving our ambition and satisfying our ego and desires, then it shows that such a call is inauthentic. It is in the process of graciously serving our people, uplifting their lives and giving them hope and meaning, that we know that this call is from the Lord. When we have nothing to gain from our service, then we know that this call is genuine.

The litmus test of this selfless motive in serving God and His people is how we respond with fidelity to His call when we face opposition and rejection, as Jeremiah and Jesus did. They were misunderstood and ridiculed. They were condemned and their opponents sought to put them to death. Jeremiah said, “I hear so many disparaging me, ‘Terror from every side!’ Denounce him! Let us denounce him!’ All those who used to be my friends watched for my downfall.” As for the Lord, the Jews fetched stones to stone Him. If we are ready to die for our belief and our mission, then it means that we know it is the Lord and His people we are serving. But if we run away because the journey is difficult and the suffering is immense, then we are most probably serving ourselves. Like John the Baptist who vouched for Jesus and for God even to the extent of being put to death, we too are called to testify to Jesus and to the mercy of God, especially when we are put to the test.