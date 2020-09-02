BIG PICTURE, SMALL PICTURE

Rivalry, competition, jealousy, gossiping and lobbying exist in organizations, including the Christian community, because members are focused only on the small picture. They are thinking about themselves, their ministry, their positions, their power, their stakes, their glory and honour in the community. They are not concerned about the larger picture, the vision and mission of the umbrella organization. Indeed, such myopic vision of ministry or work prevails in most members and leaders of organizations. Even in offices, the different departments are competing against each other; and within the department, the members or workers are sabotaging each other for recognition, power and rewards. This is counter-productive and all will be losers in the end.

This was what happened to the early Church in Corinth as well. St Paul admonished them as unspiritual “sensual men, still infants in Christ.” They were still drinking milk and not ready for solid food. We have many such people in our Christian community. Although baptized in Christ and converted, they are still worldly and immature in the way they look at people and the Church. Their spiritual pride and selfishness still dominate their way of thinking, which is that of the world. They are wrangling and jealous of each other, championing one person over another. Division is brought about by their narrow-mindedness and myopic interests. It is always due to bickering over power and authority.

Paul reminded them of the big picture. He refused to take sides or entangle himself in such divisive and immature rivalries. St Paul told the Corinthians to see the big picture. “We are fellow workers with God; you are God’s farm, God’s building.” For St Paul, what is important is not which side or camp one is in, or which leader they follow but that we all build the Kingdom of God, the Church. In the work of this building, all of us are to help in different capacities as the Lord allots to us. We are all servants of God. No one is greater than the other. As servants of God, we are servants of each other. Even leaders of the community have no special claims. “They are servants who brought the faith to you. Even the different ways in which they brought it were assigned to them by the Lord.” So there is nothing to boast about.

Once we are clear that all of us are servants of God, called by Him to build His house, we should diligently use our gifts by working together as a team, collaborating with each other. As Paul remarked, “I did the planting, Apollos did the watering, but God made things grow. Neither the planter nor the waterer matters: only God, who makes things grow. It is all one who does the planting and who does the watering, and each will duly be paid according to his share in the work.” Paul’s mission was to establish Christian communities by his preaching. However, the task of building up the Church, growing the faith of the Christians, was the work of Apollos and the rest. Instead of competing with each other, each one of us must complete each other. This is why God blesses us with different gifts because no one alone can do everything.

Most of all, no one should claim credit for the work he or she does. It is God alone who ensures the success of our labor. We can only cooperate with His grace. He is the one who makes the plants grow, and the community as well. For this reason, all honour and glory must go to God alone. We must not put our leaders on the pedestal and give them so much honour and glory that they overshadow God! Leaders should be given respect but only God should be given the honour, for without His grace the work of the leaders would be in vain. And if we have good leaders, it is also because of His grace and mercy at work in them. Hence, the big picture is always for the greater glory of God and the spread of His kingdom.

Jesus in the gospel too was always conscious of the big picture, His larger mission. We read that because of the miracles and healings that Jesus performed, “the crowds went to look for him, and when they had caught up with him they wanted to prevent him leaving them.” In St John’s gospel, they wanted to make Him king so that the Lord could liberate them from the Romans. It was certainly tempting for Jesus to stay where He was since the people loved, honoured, respected and worshipped Him. However, Jesus answered, “I must proclaim the Good News of the kingdom of God to the other towns too, because that is what I was sent to do.” Jesus was clear that He was not sent to build a comfortable kingdom for Himself. His work was to establish the Kingdom, the reign of God on earth by teaching the people to live a life of integrity, compassion, justice and love.

The temptation of Jesus remains always the temptation for leaders in every organization. Many want to stay as long as possible because over time they had cultivated and grown the organization. They know the members well, and they are often respected by the community over the years. They have their staunch supporters which they have built up over the years in leadership. They might even have bred cronies to serve them well. This explains why leaders do not like to move on or to a new place or a new appointment. They are contented to be where they are. When leaders are attached to a place or a group of people, or worse still to their office and position, the mission is often lost. It is about themselves, about their convenience and security and not about the larger mission of the organization they belong to.

However, we also must not fall into the other snare when we are so focused on the big picture that we forget about the small picture. Some organizations are so singular-minded on achieving their bigger objectives but they fail to take care of the workers, the welfare of the staff, needs of the people that they are serving. They are always talking about the big picture, the vision they have, but in the meantime, people are suffering, fighting, squabbling and unhappy. When we lose the loyalty and support of our staff and the ordinary people, we will not be able to accomplish our mission of realizing the big picture.

Hence, whilst it is important to keep an eye always on the big picture, the goal we want to arrive at, we must not forget to take care of the small picture as well. We read that whilst Jesus was clear of the big picture of establishing the Kingdom of His Father, He was attentive to the particular needs of the people and often in a very personal way. “Leaving the synagogue Jesus went to Simon’s house. Now Simon’s mother-in-law was suffering from a high fever and they asked him to do something for her. Leaning over her, he rebuked the fever and it left her.” Jesus would have been rather tired after the synagogue service, having just cast out the devil from an oppressed man, yet, instead of taking a rest, He went straight to heal Peter’s mother-in-law. He did not hesitate or delay. Jesus showed Himself to be attentive not just to the people’s needs but that of His own apostles as well. By immediately attending to Peter’s mother-in-law, Jesus gave His moral support to those who assisted Him in His ministry. It shows that He was not just performing miracles to get attention and publicity but regardless of the situation, even in the quiet, without publicity, He would heal as well.

“At sunset all those who had friends suffering from diseases of one kind or another brought them to him, and laying his hands on each he cured them. Devils too came out of many people, howling, ‘You are the Son of God’. But he rebuked them and would not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Christ.” Indeed, Jesus refused to be side-tracked by the Devil proclaiming His identity and distracting Him from the work of helping the people to truly understand His mission and His true identity as the Suffering and humble Messiah. He reached out to the sick, healed them and showed them God’s love and mercy. In this way, Jesus shows us that leaders, whilst always keeping the big picture in mind, must never forget to attend to the needs of their members and people as well, and even personally, so that they will receive the human touch from us and be won over by our love.