ACCEPTING THE HARD TEACHINGS OF CHRIST

“After hearing Jesus, many of his followers said, ‘This is intolerable language. How could anyone accept it?’ Jesus was aware that His followers were complaining about His teaching and said, ‘Does this upset you?'” This question is directed at us as well. There are many difficult doctrines of the Church that we cannot accept, not just moral but doctrinal teachings too. Some ask why the priesthood is only for males and not for females when we are all created alike in God’s image and likeness and equal in dignity before Him. Some wonder why the Church is so restrictive in liturgical laws causing many moderns unable to worship meaningfully in the liturgy. When it comes to moral teachings, we have even more difficulty. We cannot accept that there is no second chance when one’s marriage is irreparable and ends in divorce. We cannot accept that the Church excludes same-sex union and homosexuality, especially when some of us feel that it is an option in life or are really convinced that we have been natured that way. Sometimes, one wonders whether they are man-made rules or truly the teaching of Christ.

As a result, many have become resentful of the Church and find that they no longer have a place in it. Finding the Church too conservative or legalistic, quite a number have left the Church and joined other Christian denominations or even other religions that seem to be more inclusive, sympathetic, and less judgmental. They seem to be happier, more liberated, and have more freedom to participate in the mission of the church and power to exercise the ministry, unlike Catholics who tend to be controlled by the Clergy. Without so many rules and laws, they are able to take initiative in making the gospel more relevant to the people of today’s generation that seek freedom, creativity, and relevance.

At the end of the day, we need to be truthful to ourselves. Are we leaving the Church because we cannot agree or accept what is taught, or because they are too difficult to follow? Just changing church or religion does not solve our personal dilemma because we know we are simply choosing the easy way out. It is like those Catholics who reject the Sacrament of Reconciliation or even stopped attending church services. But in times of sickness, their guilt would come back to haunt them. As it is said, “Once a Catholic, always a Catholic, even if we deny that we are Catholics.” Our conscience will continue to haunt us because deep in our hearts we know that we have rejected the teaching of the Church not because we truly believe that the Church is wrong or that the scripture is outdated but simply out of pride, stubbornness, and rebellion or convenience.

This was the case of the Jews in the gospel. “Jesus was aware that his followers were complaining about it and said, ‘Does this upset you?'” What was their real problem? They did not question what Jesus taught. Rather, it was too difficult for them to accept. G.K. Chesterton once remarked, “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.” By saying that it is too difficult to accept, they are shirking responsibility, not because the teachings are wrong. In other words, like their forefathers, they rejected the Covenant and the teachings of the prophets because they found them too difficult to observe. Jesus alluded to how their forefathers also grumbled and complained in the desert when Moses commanded them to obey the laws. They were always disobedient and rebellious.

In truth, they lacked docility and humility to accept the truth of what the Lord was teaching them. They had seen the Lord healing the paralyzed man and the son of a royal official. They saw Him walking on the waters and multiplied bread for 5000 as the New Moses. Yet, they refused to believe in Him because they were not ready to listen to Jesus.

However, Jesus would never compromise the truth of His teaching. Even if it offended His listeners, Jesus did not opt for a popular view or use politically correct language. Whether it is with regard to divorce or revenge or to His claim as the Son of the Father and the Eucharist as His body and blood, Jesus stood firm. When Peter tried to make Jesus compromise when He prophesied His passion, He firmly told Peter off, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.” (Mt 16:23) To His disciples, He plainly told them, “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” (Mt 16:24) And that they must be ready to stand up for Him when they are brought before rulers. “But before all this occurs, they will arrest you and persecute you; they will hand you over to synagogues and prisons, and you will be brought before kings and governors because of my name. You will be betrayed even by parents and brothers, by relatives and friends; and they will put some of you to death. You will be hated by all because of my name.” (Lk 21:12, 16, 17) Even the disciples admitted that Jesus’ teaching was hard to accept. Jesus said to them, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.” “They were greatly astounded and said to one another, ‘Then who can be saved?'” (Mk 10:24-26)

However, if the disciples were to accept His message, they would have nothing less than eternal life with His Father. Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, there is no one who has left house or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or fields, for my sake and for the sake of the good news, who will not receive a hundredfold now in this age – houses, brothers and sisters, mothers and children, and fields, with persecutions – and in the age to come eternal life.” (Mk 10:29f) Peter and the apostles made their confession of faith in the Lord even though they were given the option to leave Jesus, “Lord, who shall we go to? You have the message of eternal life, and we believe; we know that you are the Holy One of God.” (Jn 6:68) It was Peter’s personal relationship with Jesus, his loyalty and faith that gave him the courage to surrender his understanding and make an act of faith in Christ.

In the final analysis, faith in Jesus as the Son of God is the only basis for us to accept that what He said is true even though we might not understand. We do not have to understand to accept because God’s wisdom is greater than ours. In fact, St Augustine tells us, “Believe and you will understand!” Only in humility can we accept His judgment. If we are humble and docile, God will give us the light to see life the way He sees it and to accept His difficult teachings. This is what the psalmist says, “For I know my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me. Against you, you alone, have I sinned, and done what is evil in your sight, so that you are justified in your sentence and blameless when you pass judgment. Indeed, I was born guilty, a sinner when my mother conceived me.” (Ps 51:3-5) This does not mean that faith is blind or irrational. Theology is faith seeking further understanding. We must have faith first, and then from the principles of faith understand what we believe. God will give us His Holy Spirit to enlighten the eyes of our minds. As He said, “It is the spirit that gives life, the flesh has nothing to offer. The words I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life.”

Of course, this faith is further verified by our lives and encounter with the Lord Jesus. As in today’s first reading, Peter’s faith in Jesus as the Risen Lord was seen in his ministry of preaching and healing. He healed Aeneas in the name of Jesus and raised Tabitha from the dead. His faith in Jesus was not in vain because the Lord demonstrated the power of His resurrection by healing those whom Peter prayed over. In both cases, it was the healing miracles that brought conversion to the bystanders. “The whole of Jaffa heard about it and many believed in the Lord.” This is why both preaching and miracles must go together in the proclamation of the gospel. Without a personal encounter with the power of the Risen Lord, what is preached remains just nice words. But when we encounter Jesus personally in our lives or witness His power at work in the lives of others, we cannot but grow in faith in the Lord. This is what the Lord meant when He said, “‘But there are some of you who do not believe. This is why I told you that no one could come to me unless the Father allows him.”