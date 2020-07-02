GOD GIVES MAN THE AUTHORITY TO FORGIVE SINS

One of the most beautiful sacraments Christ has left to the Church is the Sacrament of Reconciliation. It is more than just a sacrament for the forgiveness of sins but it is a sacrament of healing. Indeed, there can be no effective healing of the body or the mind unless the soul is first healed. The bible has always taught the close connection between bodily sickness and spiritual healing. Bodily illness was always associated with sin because the consequence of sin is a fallen nature, a loss of integrity and immunity to pain, disease and death. When the soul is sick, the body will become sick as well, since the body is the window to the Spirit. In fact, those who seek bodily healing often do not get healed because they have not let go of their sins, their irregular relationships, and their inability to forgive those who have hurt them, their attachment to sinful lifestyle. These cause the mind and heart to be unsettled, anxious, worried and guilty. And even if they are healed, because of the lack of immunity, they will fall sick quickly. This forgiveness can also be exercised in a personal way by forgiving those who have hurt us or when we lead sinners back to God.

It is for this reason that the Lord, upon seeing the paralytic, forgave his sins before healing him bodily. He knew the man was carrying the wounds of his past, the lack of forgiveness in his heart, resentment against God and loss of faith in life. His real paralysis was his sin. So Jesus took the first step of freeing him from his guilt and past. Jesus said to the paralytic, “Courage, my child, your sins are forgiven.” Such beautiful words coming from the lips of our Lord! He called the paralytic, “my child!” It was as if God was telling the man, “you are my child, you belong to me. Even if you have left me and are in sin, you are still my child. I am your Father and I love you and care for you.” After calling him, “my child”, the Lord said, “your sins are forgiven.” We can be sure that upon hearing these words, some currents would have gone through the man’s nerves and body, releasing him from his guilt, resentment and anger. His soul and heart were set free, having been assured of God’s forgiveness. He felt lighter and liberated as he was now at peace with himself, with God and with the world. Only then did the Lord say to the paralytic, “get up, pick up your bed and go off home.” Once his soul was healed, he could then be restored bodily as well.

How can we be so sure that indeed his sins were forgiven? This was the question posed by the scribes. They thought to themselves. “This man is blaspheming.” This was because according to their theological training, only God could forgive sins. Secondly, our sins could only be taken away when they offered the atonement sacrifice at the Temple. It was therefore presumptuous of Jesus who was a man to forgive sins without asking the man to go through the proper procedures. Jesus proved them wrong by healing the man. He said, “Now, which of these is easier to say, “Your sins are forgiven”, or to say, “Get up and walk”? But to prove to you that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins,’ – he said to the paralytic – ‘get up, pick up your bed and go off home.'” The fact that the man was able to walk meant that his sins were forgiven; otherwise he would not have been able to walk, based on the scripture’s teaching that illness is the consequence of one’s sins.

Indeed, “the man got up and went home. A feeling of awe came over the crowd when they saw this, and they praised God for giving such power to men.” What is this power that God gave to men? It is the power of forgiving sins! Why does God give His power to forgive sins to men? It is because as human beings we need a mediator to hear the words of forgiveness and to receive healing in a personal way, body and soul. As human beings, we need to touch the love of God in an incarnated manner. This is the reason for the incarnation. Jesus became man so that He could reveal to us in person, in His body and Spirit, the love and mercy of the Father. Jesus as the Son of God could forgive sins. But He forgave sins through His humanity so that all could receive it in person.

This same power to forgive sins has been given to the Church, specifically to the apostles who have authority over the Church. St Peter after confessing his faith in Christ as the Son of the Living God, our Lord Jesus appointed him as the leader, His vicar when He said to him, “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” (Mt 16:18f) This power to forgive sins is also given to all the apostles at Pentecost, when the Lord breathed His Spirit on them saying, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.” (Jn 20:22f) But this power to forgive sins by extension is also given to all His disciples. The Lord commissioned them to go out into the world, “Repentance and forgiveness of sins should be preached in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.” (Lk 24:47f)

Hence, we see the development of the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the early Church. In the letter of James, exhorting the Christians, he said, “Is any among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer of faith will save the sick man, and the Lord will raise him up; and if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man has great power in its effects.” (Jms 5:14-16) This is why we Catholics go to a priest, as he is deputized by the Bishop who is the Head of the local Church, for confession, for reconciliation and healing. Of course, only God can forgive. However, the priest acts on His behalf. He mediates the divine forgiveness to the penitent.

We are called to be the friends of the paralytic man, those who are paralyzed by sins and the sufferings of life. We are not too sure whether the man was forced to come to Jesus or whether he came willingly even though skeptically. The gospel never spoke about the faith of the man but the faith of his friends. It was upon seeing their faith, not the faith of the paralytic that Jesus agreed to heal the man by first forgiving his sins. We are channels of faith. But to be effective channels of faith in bringing people to Jesus, we ourselves must be people of faith. Only faith can inspire faith in others. This was the most likely case in the gospel. Our task is to bring people to Jesus. We cannot force people to accept Jesus or to accept our doctrines. All we need to do is to bring people to Jesus. Once we have brought them to Jesus, the Lord will know what to do with them and how to win them over. When someone is brought before the Lord, His presence will open their hearts and minds. This is why it is important to find opportunities to introduce people to Jesus and to bring them to meet Him at the Eucharist, prayer meetings or faith sharing groups. We do not have to convert them but we need to let them get to know Jesus, just as the priest who forgives our sins at confession is only an instrument of God who knows our hearts and forgives us through him. It is the Holy Spirit who will touch their hearts not us. We are conduits only.