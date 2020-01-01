SEEKING AUTHENTICITY

Christmas is a season of joy because it ushers us into the peace of Christ. When Jesus was born, the angels sang, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!” (Lk 2:14) Then yesterday we celebrated the Solemnity of Mary, the mother of God and also World Day of peace. Yet, some of us cannot find peace in our souls and in our lives. What is the cause of this restlessness, this division within and without us?

It is because we fail to live an authentic life, a life of integrity. Deep in our hearts, we all seek to be true to ourselves. We desire to be genuine to ourselves and to others. We are drawn to those who are themselves, living authentic lives, without any pretenses. Indeed, we hate ourselves when we have to live as the inauthentic self to others. We want to face the world without our masks. We find great joy when people know and accept us for what we are. The lack of peace comes about because we are always putting up a show so that we will be accepted and popular in people’s eyes.

Unfortunately, the world pressurizes us to live inauthentic lives because they expect us to be perfect. The world does not tolerate imperfections or mistakes. We are loved and appreciated only if fit in with the mold that the world has for us. The world dictates how beauty, success and happiness are defined. Beauty means to look forever young. It is the external beauty, the impression that we make on others that counts, not what is inside our hearts or our real self. Success is measured in terms of wealth, power and status. Happiness is reducible to pleasure, praise and anything that boosts our ego. That is why many of us are pressured to conduct ourselves in such a way so that we can gain public acceptance.

This subtle pressure to live inauthentically does not just happen in public life but also in our personal and private life. Even within religious circles, we are pressurized to ‘behave’ or be frowned upon. Catholics are to behave and conduct themselves according to the laws of the Church. But many of us find ourselves too weak to observe the commandments of the Church or the teachings of the bible. Again, to find acceptance, when we are in Church and in public, we behave as if we are very good Catholics, involved in Church ministry, attend talks and retreats, or even give talks and write nice things about the faith. But on the quiet, in our private life, we are struggling with the teachings of the Church. Many Catholics live a double life, professing one thing but living another form of lifestyle. They lack integrity in living out what they teach and believe about the faith. Some can speak and argue convincingly about Catholic beliefs and teachings but their personal lifestyle contradicts all that they teach and say.

Indeed, authenticity sets us free and gives us true joy. Does authenticity therefore mean that we should just be ourselves and give free rein to what and who we are? At the other extreme, there are people who condemn those who pretend to be what they are not by flaunting who they are. Such extreme approach to authenticity could fall into the trap of inauthenticity as well. Does it mean that just because I cannot be faithful to one man or one woman, gives me the right to have relationships with multiple men or women even though I am married? Does it mean that because I am hot-tempered, I can allow myself to give vent to whatever I feel and how I feel? Does it mean that because I am obsessed with sex, I can go about flirting around, engaging in salacious talks and sharing obscene pictures? Does it mean that because I feel I am not attracted to the opposite sex, I should have a same-sex partner in life? Does authenticity mean to let the world know I am a gay?

What, then, is authenticity? There is a big difference between being sincere with others about who we are and living a life of authenticity. Whilst we should not pretend to be what we are not, or worse still to portray ourselves to be just the opposite of who we really are, which is what hypocrisy is all about, we should however seek true authenticity. In other words, it is not enough to be true to others about who we are; we must also be true to ourselves about who we really are. What is our real identity? This is the crux of the question1

The real dilemma is that many of us are confused about who we are. One of the greatest confusion in our times has to do with sexual identity. We do not know who we are. Clearly, from the biological viewpoint, one does not need to think who is male or female. One look at the body will tell us who they are. But the real problem is not the physiological consideration but the psychological pathological condition. Biologically, they are male but they feel that they are female and vice versa. Now besides the LGBTQ, we have another group who call themselves Non-binary, when they feel they are neither male nor female. Today, the world is saying that gender and appearances should not be linked to sex. This call for freedom to be what we want, and what we wear and what we like is becoming a trend today.

This confusion over our identity has serious implications on marriage and family life. It leads to a redefinition of marriage by separating procreation from love. Marriage is about partnership and has nothing to do with procreation. That being the case, same-sex union is possible because the biological and physiological dimension of the person is denied. The body is not as important as the need to feel loved, and accepted. Marriage is reduced to a psychological, emotional and affective relationship expressed in physical love even with partners of the same sex. Indeed, the world is becoming more and more confused over the identity of the human person and not just its sexuality. And the truth is, we act out of our perceived sexuality. Doing flows from being is the basic principle of life.

This is why St John urges us to go back to the beginning of creation, of God’s plan and His plan of salvation. He wrote, “Keep alive in yourselves what you were taught in the beginning: as long as what you were taught in the beginning is alive in you, you will live in the Son and in the Father; and what is promised to you by his own promise is eternal life.” Jesus as the Son of God is the One who can show us our true identity as human beings. “The truth is that only in the mystery of the incarnate Word does the mystery of man take on light. Christ, the final Adam, by the revelation of the mystery of the Father and His love, fully reveals man to man himself and makes his supreme calling clear. He Who is ‘the image of the invisible God’ (Col. 1:15), is Himself the perfect man. To the sons of Adam He restores the divine likeness which had been disfigured from the first sin onward. Through Christ and in Christ, the riddles of sorrow and death grow meaningful. Apart from His Gospel, they overwhelm us. Christ has risen, destroying death by His death; He has lavished life upon us so that, as sons in the Son, we can cry out in the Spirit; Abba, Father”. (GS 22)

Today, we have the example of John the Baptist who was authentic in his way of life and authentic to his identity. He did not pretend to be what he was not. Although he had the opportunity to mislead the people into believing that he was the Messiah or the prophet Elijah that was to come, or even allowed others to believe in him as such since that was the popular acclamation of who he was, he did not. He did not succumb to popular opinion of him and deceive himself or sought to deceive others about his identity. He made it clear to them. “He not only declared, but he declared quite openly, ‘I am not the Christ’. I am, as Isaiah prophesied: a voice that cries in the wilderness: Make a straight way for the Lord.” And when pressed further, he said, “I baptise with water; but there stands among you – unknown to you – the one who is coming after me; and I am not fit to undo his sandal strap.” John the Baptist was truly an authentic man because he knew himself, his identity as the precursor. He was contented with his role as appointed by God. Not only was he true to his identity and his role, he lived out the message he proclaimed by a life of austerity, penance, mortification and simplicity in line with his message of repentance.