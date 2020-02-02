THE CALL TO CONSECRATED LIFE

Today, we celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, which is also dedicated to all those in Consecrated Life. It was Pope John Paul II who initiated the World Day of Consecrated Life in 1997 to coincide with the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. He wrote, “The celebration of the World Day for Consecrated Life, which will be observed for the first time on 2 February, is intended to help the entire Church to esteem ever more greatly the witness of those persons who have chosen to follow Christ by means of the practice of the evangelical counsels and, at the same time, is intended to be a suitable occasion for consecrated persons to renew their commitment and rekindle the fervour which should inspire their offering of themselves to the Lord.”

Indeed, Consecrated Life in its variety of charisms and institutions is a gift to the Church, whether it is in the form of Religious Orders and Institutes devoted to contemplation and prayer; or pastoral and social works, or those who dedicate themselves individually to God by a special consecration. Consecrated Life is distinct from the priestly and ordained priesthood, which is fundamentally a ministerial service to the Church, the People of God. It participates in the hierarchical gifts of the Church for governance and authoritative teaching.

The primary call of those in Consecrated Life is the call to holiness of life. This is the most important call of every religious. Consecrated Life, before it is manifested in service and the apostolate to the People of God and beyond the Church confines, is the desire to grow in holiness by consecrating one’s life totally to God through the evangelical counsels of chastity, obedience and poverty. In Consecrated Life, one makes God and Christ the center of one’s life. One lives for Christ and His Church as one strives for perfection of charity in Christian life and seeks to contribute to the sanctification of the world. Those in Consecrated Life therefore must exhibit greater zeal to grow in holiness than the ordinary Christian and even priests and bishops! That is why a consecrated person seeks to imitate Jesus and follow Him more closely. He or she belongs wholly to the Lord so that in Him, he or she could become all things to all men and save them. (cf 1 Cor 9:22)

Through the evangelical counsels, the consecrated person is a prophet in his or her lifestyle. In a world where chastity, obedience and poverty are alien, he or she becomes a witness to a life in heaven when we all live in inclusive love in communion with each other and with God, in doing God’s will and living in deep trust in Him. This kind of life is even more needed in the world today when chastity is replaced by a sensual life of promiscuity, when obedience is considered irrelevant because everyone is right in relativism; and when poverty in spirit is something so necessary when we all live in deep insecurity.

Indeed, the missionary action of a person in Consecrated Life springs from his or her total belonging to the Lord. How much a religious or those in Consecrated Life live out their mission is dependent on his or her spiritual union with the Lord. He or she must draw strength from the Lord, like Simeon at the Temple who spoke prophetic words as inspired by the Lord, or like Anna who spent her whole life in prayer and fasting at the Temple. Indeed, regardless whether one is a contemplative or in active apostolate, both dimensions are needed in the life of every religious. The more a religious is a contemplative, the more passionate he or she is in the active apostolate because the love of God will coerce him or her, as did St Paul, to die for others since Christ died for them. Hence, there can be no dichotomy between the mystic and apostolic dimensions of every person in consecrated life even though there is always tension between the desire for contemplation and fulfilling the demands of the apostolate.

Unless the religious or consecrated person is renewed in his or her love for the Lord, he or she would not be able to give a joyful response to His love. On this Feast of the Presentation of the Lord they are reminded of their calling to shine the love of Christ and His light in the world through their life of contemplation and active apostolate, whether in pastoral work or social outreach such as education, social services, caring for the poor, the sick, the underprivileged, the marginalized and the suffering.

For this reason, in Consecrated Life, it is immaterial whether one is young or old. A person in Consecrated Life finds his or her value in being consecrated to God regardless of whether he or she can be in active apostolate or just in contemplative prayer or simply living a life of mortification and penance in sickness. Both Simeon and Anna are examples of how age does not disqualify them to offer themselves to the Lord. Both Simeon and Anna are examples to us of how we can grow in age, in prayer and remain even more consecrated to God than ever when we are no longer able to be in active apostolate. They teach us to continue to place our trust and hope in God through fervent prayer and fasting and not fall into cynicism as we go through disappointments in life.

Indeed, they are a strong reminder to us that the greatest value in the eyes of God is not always active apostolate but prayer and contemplation. At the end of the day, true Christian charity must be the consequence of a solid interior life of prayer. Only those who pray and are open to the Spirit, identified with the mind and heart of Jesus, can truly offer themselves in selflessness to the suffering. Otherwise, it is merely an escape from boredom, insecurity and restlessness. Consecrated persons therefore must always arrange their day and activities around the Liturgy of the Hours so that they can always perceive the presence of God in their daily life and apostolate.

Today, there is a deep desire to encounter God more deeply in a secular and materialistic world, particularly among the young. Indeed, more and more young people, especially those from affluent countries, are finding life meaningless, aimless and hopeless. We must give them Jesus. Only He can satisfy their search for meaning and purpose because He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Only in Jesus can they find true love and authentic friendship in the Christian community. In prayer and contemplation, the young will have their thirst assuaged and their hearts fulfilled. Consecrated Life could inspire young people to fall in love with Jesus and in the process desire to offer themselves wholly to the Lord for His Church and His people and the whole of humanity.

For this to happen, parents have an important role to play in the nurturing of priestly and religious vocations. In today’s gospel we see Mary offering Jesus at the Temple in obedience to the law. Accompanied by Joseph, she consecrated our Lord to God. By this act of consecration, Simeon, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, revealed to Mary that her future and that of her Son would be a source of joy as He will be the Light to Gentiles and salvation for all peoples, yet, her own soul would be pierced with a sword. In this way, Mary, in offering Jesus not just by saying “yes” to be His mother but by following Him to the cross at Calvary becomes a co-redemptor in our salvation, not as the author, for that is reserved to Christ alone, but she cooperated with Him in the salvation of humanity.

Today, we need parents to be examples of consecration to God. It is not enough for parents to provide their children with the necessities of life and education. They must inspire and help their children to grow in faith and in love with God. Parents must always give the best to their children and what greater gift and legacy can we leave behind than the gift of faith in Jesus. This was what Mary and Joseph did when they offered Jesus at the Temple. They walked the talk, they showed in their life what faith entailed. Indeed, there is no better way to lead our children in faith than to lead them by living a life of faith. Parents must be mentors and living examples of love, faith and service to their children.

Most of all, parents must help their children to offer their lives to God in the service of His people. Whether they become Consecrated Persons or not is immaterial. What is important is that they must offer their lives in the service of God and His people. When we help our children to offer their lives to God, then we in that sense are sharing in their consecration like Mary with Jesus. The offering of your children to Church or to society is your consecration to God with them to the Church. Let us ensure that by our faith and life, our children too will desire to consecrate their lives to God, to allow the light and love of Christ to shine in their lives.