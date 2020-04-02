REJOICING WITH ABRAHAM IN HOPE AND FAITH

We can imagine the joy of Abraham in today’s scripture readings. In Genesis 11, the Lord called Abraham to move out of his country to a distant land where God would make him a great nation. He was then 75 years old. However, after 11 years, the promise of an heir was still not apparent. He was getting impatient because of his age. Then the Lord appeared to Abram in a vision assuring him that an offspring from his house would be the heir. (Gen 15:1-6) We read, “he believed the Lord; and the Lord reckoned it to him as righteousness.” (Gn 15:6) However, Abram in his impatience misunderstood how God would give him an heir of his own. Under the encouragement of Sarah, he took in one of her slaves to conceive a child for him. But that was not what the Lord intended for Abram. So when Abraham was 99 years old and Sarah was 89 years, the Lord once again assured Abraham of His promise. This was what we read in the first reading. This promise was fulfilled the following year.

What is significant is that Abraham never gave up hope in the promise of God that he would be the Father of nations and that he would be given land and posterity. In truth, he never truly saw the promise of God fulfilled in his lifetime. He saw the land and bought a piece of ground, and he only had a child, Isaac. The promise of land, nation and posterity were still not fulfilled. What sustained his hope? It was his faith in God, regardless of whether it was realized in his time or not. He believed that God would be faithful to His covenant. The psalmist says, “Consider the Lord and his strength; constantly seek his face. Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles, the judgements he spoke. He remembers his covenant for ever, his promise for a thousand generations, the covenant he made with Abraham, the oath he swore to Isaac.”

The letter of Hebrews captures the faith of Abraham succinctly. “By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to set out for a place that he was to receive as an inheritance; and he set out, not knowing where he was going. By faith he stayed for a time in the land he had been promised, as in a foreign land, living in tents, as did Isaac and Jacob, who were heirs with him of the same promise. For he looked forward to the city that has foundations, whose architect and builder is God. By faith he received power of procreation, even though he was too old – and Sarah herself was barren – because he considered him faithful who had promised. Therefore from one person, and this one as good as dead, descendants were born, ‘as many as the stars of heaven and as the innumerable grains of sand by the seashore.'” (Heb 11:8-12) Yet, the letter to the Hebrews made it clear, “All of these died in faith without having received the promises, but from a distance they saw and greeted them. They confessed that they were strangers and foreigners on the earth, for people who speak in this way make it clear that they are seeking a homeland.” (Heb 11:13f)

In the gospel, Jesus said these promises made to Abraham were now fulfilled in Him. “Your father Abraham rejoiced to think that he would see my Day; he saw it and was glad.” Indeed, God’s promise of a nation, a kingdom with many descendants, are realized in Jesus. Jesus came to establish the kingdom of God. In and through Christ, we have become a multitude of people in the kingdom of God. The book of revelation says, “To him who loves us and freed us from our sins by his blood, and made us to be a kingdom, priests serving his God and Father, to him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.” (Rev 1:6) Not only did Jesus ensure that a nation would be formed but also posterity and eternal life. In the mind of Abraham, he thought posterity would simply mean that his life continued in his children’s children. However, God meant something more for Abraham. God wanted to give Abraham eternal life and a kingdom which lasts forever. This was why the Lord said, Abraham would rejoice to see these promises realized in one of his descendants, Jesus Christ.

But this realization of the promise of God for us is dependent on our faith in Him as the Son of God. To have faith in Him, is to listen to His word and accept it accordingly. Jesus assured us, “I tell you most solemnly, whoever keeps my word will never see death.” Those who believe in Jesus will never see death. This does not mean that we will not die physically but it does mean that already on this earth, we share in the fullness of life and then beyond this life, the resurrected life in Christ. Anyone who listens to the Word of God, sharing in the mind and heart of our Lord will live forever, whether dead or alive on this earth. “We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.” (Rom 14:7f)

However, His words can be accepted without hesitation only because we believe that He is the Son of the Father. Only Jesus knows the Father and can reveal to us who the Father is. Jesus made it clear, “If I were to seek my own glory that would be no glory at all; my glory is conferred by the Father, by the one whom you say, ‘He is our God’ although you do not know him. But I know him, and if I were to say: I do not know him, I should be a liar, as you are liars yourselves. But I do know him, and I faithfully keep his word.” Jesus claims intimacy with His Father. Not only intimacy with His Father but He came to do what the Father wanted. In everything the Lord did, it was done to glorify the Father and in obedience to His will. It is God, however, who will glorify Him. Of course, the listeners did not have the hindsight to know that the Father will raise Him from the dead. We, too, in turn will share in His glory if we are one with Him, here and hereafter.

So the question that is asked of us is what the Jews were asking, “Who are you claiming to be?” In truth, they were not asking what Jesus thought of Himself. Rather, what they were asking was, what was He trying to tell them about Himself. This question is better rephrased as, “Who are you making yourself out to be?” Was Jesus claiming to be eternal like God since He said, “before Abraham ever was, I Am.” Not only was Jesus saying that He pre-existed Abraham, He called Himself the I Am, a term that was used for God alone. This was something scandalous and totally unacceptable. Thus, the response was to pick up stones to throw at Him as prescribed by the Law for those who commit the sin of blasphemy.

Faith in Jesus as the Son of God is critical for someone who wants to be a believer of our Lord. Jesus is not just a miracle worker, a healer, a great teacher. He is nothing less than divine, not simply human. He is one with the Father and one in being. Only because Jesus is the Son of God, could He give us life and a share of eternal life. For those who believe in Jesus as the Son of God, then we are assured of the authenticity of His teachings, especially of eternal life. Faith in Jesus assures us of life before death and fullness of life even after death. Have we come to this conviction? Unless, we arrive at this conviction, we are not ready for baptism at Easter. Unless we arrive at this conviction, we cannot share the new life with Christ at Easter.

Unfortunately, the Jews were caught up in their own reasoning and rationalizing. They were not open to the message and the works of Jesus. Instead of being receptive to how God was acting in the world through Jesus, they were clinging to their set views, especially the fact that they were descendants of Abraham. They presumed that just because they were people of the Chosen race, they were saved. They did not have faith and so they lived a joyless life, seeking to obey the laws and always fearful of breaking the laws and risking the condemnation of God. This is true of many who are not able to make the leap of faith in Jesus. Some Catechumens are afraid to making a commitment to the Lord because like the Jews, they still do not know Him. Even Catholics who have nominal faith in the Lord do not surrender their entire life to Him or in living out the gospel. We rationalize about Jesus as the world does, and our faith in Him is shallow and skeptical. What is needed is to deepen our relationship with Him, to come to know Him personally. Just as Jesus knew His Father and kept His Word, so, too, unless we know Jesus, we cannot keep His word. If we do so, life is ours!