UNVEILING THE FACE OF GOD IS THE WAY TO PEACE

On this first day of the New Christian Year, our hearts are longing for peace. But more than ever, not in spite, but because of globalization, technology and advancement in communication and social media, the world is more divided than ever.

So what is the cause of division in the world? It is because the world has sought to remove the face of God from the earth. The world has been hoodwinked into believing that religions is the cause of disunity in the world. It is true that some fanatical and extremist religious leaders and their members have sown division and hostility. But these are in the minority. Most religious leaders and their members are peacemakers, lovers of all men and women, regardless of race, language or religion. They subscribe to the promotion of inter-religious dialogue as the way to resolving religious conflicts. With the help of the State, inter-religious dialogue can bring greater harmony, mutual respect, esteem and appreciation of each other’s religions, promoting cooperation in the works of mercy and justice. So in truth, religions cannot be the cause of division in the world.

So, the real culprit of disunity in the world today is an extreme form of secularism that is hostile to religions. Such negative secularism seeks to marginalize all religions and remove them completely from public space. They do not want people to see God or encounter Him. Under the pretext of blaming divisions in the world on religions, the Devil is misleading political leaders into believing that secularism without religions is the way to restore peace and unity in their country and among peoples. This is a fallacy and a misguided approach. If secularism can promote world peace, then why are people in the world still so divided, especially in first world countries where secularism is entrenched?

Indeed, by removing God from the face of the earth, secularism has taken the place of God. Since there are so many gods in the world today all claiming to have the truth, or that none have the truth, as relativism says, then each one exists for himself. There is no longer any basis for any agreement as to what is right or wrong. What was wrong in the past today has been normalized. Abortion was clearly wrong but today it has been normalized. In some countries, abortion, which is cold and selfish murder, has even been extended to newly born babies. Suicide, which is considered a crime, is now promoted, as is euthanasia. Marriage, which is for the purpose of procreation and companionship, has now been reduced to mere companionship, separated from the act of procreation. This is why marriage is redefined as a union of two persons, regardless of sexual orientation. Extra-marital affairs which was considered the cause of breakdown in marriages is now promoted as a right and is normal.

Most of all, secularism removes all hope for the future from humanity. Since there is no God and no life after death, human beings no longer have a purpose to live for, not even in this world. Life is reduced to merely material and physical enjoyment, comfort and pleasure. Work is for the purpose of earning money so that we can live a luxurious and easy life. There is no life after death, no retribution beyond this life. So what is there to live for except for ourselves and for this life on earth? The motivation to make sacrifices for the future, for the sake of our loved ones, for the poor and the suffering, to do good for humanity, has lost its ground. If we do it, it is only out of humanitarian compassion. But when we see so much sufferings which we cannot alleviate, we will fall into despair.

This is why human ecology and environmental ecology are inseparable. The world is only concerned about environmental ecology. The root of all problems is in truth human ecology. When relationships are fragmented, when families and marriages are destroyed, the individual loses his or her security and identity. Indeed, when the human person is broken, dysfunctional, lacking holistic love, a stable family, a supportive community and most of all a religion, he cannot recognize himself anymore. Out of his bitterness and wounds, he will respond to situations outside of him by adopting aggressive and defensive behavior. He will seek his own good over others; his interests and rights over others. We see so much anger and selfishness in the social media. It is evident that these people are deeply hurt, insecure, resentful, unforgiving because they have never experienced true love, compassion and forgiveness.

That is why only God can heal the broken person. Only God can show the true face of man. But man does not know his own face unless he first sees the face of God. This is because we are created in His image and likeness. Truly, seeing the face of God is the most basic and fundamental step to restoring the dignity of the human person and with that the rest of society. For this reason, God told Moses to bless the people thus, “May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord let his face shine on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord uncover his face to you and bring you peace.” Twice, we ask the Lord to uncover and shine His face on us. To see the face of God is to encounter Him deeply in our hearts and in our lives. When we encounter the mystery of God’s love in the depth of our hearts and minds, there will be healing, restoration and integrity. Cut off from God because of secularism, man loses his orientation, goal and purpose in life.

This is why on the first day of the Christian Year and the Calendar Year, we celebrate the Feast of Mary, the Mother of God. In celebrating this feast, we are firstly saying that God has become man through Mary. Christ is truly God and yet truly a man like us all except that He is without sin. In Christ, we see the face of God. (Jn 1:14; 18) “He who has seen me has seen the Father.’ (Jn 14:9) In the life of Jesus, His words, teaching, miracles, passion, death and resurrection, the meaning of life, the mystery of suffering, the dignity of man, the origin and goal of man is explained. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. (Jn 1:6)

In Christ, our dignity has been restored. St Paul emphatically states “The proof that you are sons is that God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts: the Spirit that cries, “Abba, Father”, and it is this that makes you a son.” Our dignity is that of sonship in the Son. We are no longer slaves of our passions, selfishness, greed and of the Evil One. All of us, without distinction, are children of God. We are not slaves and no one is to be discriminated because of language, race, religion and social status. We are all brothers and sisters in Christ. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Gal 3:28) In assuming our humanity, Jesus shows us how to be authentically human. To help us overcome the fear of death, He died to death and rose to a new life, to let us know that death is the not the last word but eternal life with the Father. We are therefore no longer slaves of the Devil because we no longer fear death.

As we celebrate this Feast, we, too, are called to be like Mary who is called the Theotokos, which means the Bearer of God. Like Mary, we are called to unveil the face of God in the world wherever we are, at home, in our communities and in society and at work. By our actions, words, love, compassion and selfless service, we bring God to the world and show His face to those who have not yet seen Him. We are called to be like the shepherds in announcing the Good News. For this to happen, we must learn from Mary in contemplating on the face of Christ so that we can share in His likeness.

Praise and thanksgiving follows contemplation. “And the shepherds went back glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen.” Unless we contemplate on His face, we cannot give thanks to God and glorify Him as the shepherds did. With the psalmist, we pray, “O God, be gracious and bless us and let your face shed its light upon us.”